The first new commitment of the day for Virginia Tech was Coffeyville (Kan.) C.C. cornerback Brion Murray. The 6-0, 180-pounder's pledge to the Hokies was revealed when the program received his national letter of intent this morning.

Rankings

Unranked at his position or within the junior college ranks.

Other suitors

Arkansas Tech, Southwestern Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Tennessee-Martin

Recruiting story

Under-recruited out of Milford, Delaware, Murray just wrapped up his freshman year after being a full qualifier. Murray is yet another junior college prospects whose recruitment didn't even begin, much less kick into high gear, until late in the process. VT evaluated him after their regular season, while mostly looking at his Juco teammate, Jaden Cunningham. The duo visited Blacksburg together the Dec. 7 weekend, and both were offered at that time. Murray visited Texas Tech the following weekend, and set a commitment date for today. Virginia Tech announced his commitment in the form of a received letter of intent this morning.

Game breakdown

Murray fits the mold of a Bud Foster cornerback: long, strong, and athletic, with the range to cover downfield but plenty of heft to make an impact in the run game. He didn't have much attention out of high school less because of talent and more because central Delaware is not known as a well-scouted region. He doesn't have elite speed, but uses his understanding of coverage and the length in his frame to prevent receivers from finding much space against him.

Statistically speaking

Coffeyville CC went 5-6. Murray had 13 total tackles, one interception that he returned for 23 yards, and two pass breakups.

Film