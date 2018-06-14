The 6-8, 205-pound Higgs was initially an Ole Miss signee, but the in the wake of a coaching change in Oxford, he re-opened his recruitment. South Florida and Buffalo were the other schools the three-star considered.

The No. 38 PF in the Class of 2018 hails from Baltimore's Perry Hall High School, and the Hokies won't have to wait long to find out of the in-region prospect will join their program: he intends to announce his college commitment tomorrow afternoon.

Should he opt to join Virginia Tech's class, he would complement a solid trio headlined by four-star wing Landers Nolley, who is already joined by guards Jonathan Kabongo and Jarren McAllister. Rounding out the group with a bigman would be the perfect way to continue building the roster under Buzz Williams.

As the roster stands today, only two players over 6-6 have any experience in 6-10 duo Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Khadim Sy. Adding Higgs would provide a bit of roster flexibility and greater depth. There is room under the scholarship limit for Higgs, with nine returning scholarship players and three already committed in 2018, leaving one opening. Four of those players will be seniors, so the 2019 class should be another sizeable one.