The 6-3, 224-pounder hails from Greensboro, N.C., but attends Hightstown (N.J.) Peddie School as a boarding student. That combination of Garden State and Tar Heel State makes Virginia Tech a program that fits him geographically whether he's at home or at school.

Virginia Tech has worked hard to improve its recruiting returns in both New Jersey and North Carolina in recent classes. Those two just may meet when it comes to Class of 2021 linebacker Davis Sherwood.

"I’d love to continue to add another Greensboro boy to the roster," he said. "It was a special connection having three players on VT from the area, including one I work out with at my trainer's when I’m home from school. So that served as an added reason to want to play at Tech."

Sherwood made the trip to Blacksburg for the Hokies' late-season win over Pittsburgh, and it's one he had been looking forward to.

"The defense and legacy Coach Foster has left at VT with the Lunch Pail Defense and the most shutouts behind Alabama initially sparked my interest in VT," he explained. "Growing up, they’ve always been a tough defense that’s going to dominate you every play and that showed me Tech was a program I’d love to play at. As well the combination of great academics and athletics put VT up on the top of my radar as a place where I can challenge myself and am set up for success in life after college whether the NFL or the workforce.

"I particularly wanted to come experience this game because it was going to be a tough one against a division rival towards the end of the season where I could really see what VT is all about and how they’ve been able to prepare and mold their players throughout the season. To see Coach Foster's defense play one last time definitely separated VT from the other schools I could’ve been visiting this weekend."

The Hokies not only beat the Panthers, but that Lunch Pail Defense pitched a shutout to send Bud Foster's Lane Stadium career out with a bang. The 28-0 victory set up a massive clash the following weekend, and while Virginia Tech didn't end up winning the Coastal Division, the setup to that opportunity was something Sherwood was excited to experience.

From the on-field product to the atmosphere inside Lane, everything lived up to - if not exceeded - his expectations.

"The atmosphere was infectious," he said. "This was expected coming in from the fans, but words couldn’t do it justice, the game was an unforgettable experience. The fans obviously help create the atmosphere with the Enter Sandman and other celebrations but it all started with the players. They’re out there flying around with energy, the defense especially, shutting them down, making big plays and celebrating. The stadium was buzzing with energy because of this and you could definitely feel the energy.

"On top of that the team did great and dominated the game and I saw a lot of great team efforts on offense and defense which I loved. It wasn’t about a singular player but the whole team and that was evident in everyone making plays and how they celebrated together afterwards."

Sherwood is still seeking an offer from the Hokies, so it was the time that he spent with the coaching staff that was perhaps most productive to the long-term in his recruiting process.

He was able to speak at length with graduate assistants Zach Sparber and Jack Tyler, and began to build a stronger bond with cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell. The best part may have been his chance to interact with Foster.

"I got to talk to them about the Virginia Tech football experience and how unique it is and my conversation with Coach Tyler about his experience as a player and coach under Coach Foster stood out to me especially," he said. "The 'hard, smart, tough' motto VT talks about really showed in Coach Tyler talking about how he came about as a player and was able to start as a walk on and embrace the Lunch Pail Defense.

"On top of that I got to talk with all of them about where I stand from a recruiting standpoint they’ve all watched my film and really like my athleticism and physicality. I’m up at the top of their board for recruiting so I’m looking forward to talking more with them about this in the future, as the visit showed I’d definitely love to be a Hokie and that seems to be a great possibility.

"After the game, I got to meet Coach Foster as he was waking off the field which was just a brief conversation but it was an honor to meet him as I know he wanted to see me up at camp this summer but I wasn’t able to make it. I was honored to meet him as he’s done so much for the game of football not just at Tech but for the whole nation. He’s changed the game for the emphasis on defense and how he runs his defense is exactly how I love to play."

It perhaps goes without saying that the visit moved the Hokies right near the top of Sherwood's early list.

"This visit for sure showed me that Virginia Tech is definitely a place I’d love to play at," he said. "The culture and defense Coach Fuente and Foster have built at Tech is a place I’d fit in perfectly and would thrive in with my hard work, leadership and intelligence allowing me to fly around the field and shut out more teams like they did to Pitt."

VT isn't the only bigtime program in the mix, though. Sherwood is talking to a number of Power-5 programs - and even Ivy League schools are on the table for the outstanding student-athlete - including Boston College, Missouri, Wake Forest, and Wisconsin. He's seen some of them on visits, and wants to make sure he gets a stop at Missouri this offseason, since he was unable to take a trip during the Fall.

With just over a year before the early Signing Period in the 2021 class, Sherwood should have a busy 12 months as he continues to move through the recruiting process.