Sherrod Henderson, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound defensive end of Heide Trask High School in Rocky Point, N.C., was tendered an offer by Virginia Tech on Feb. 29.

Since the Hokies pulled the trigger right before the beginning of March, Charleston Southern, Wofford, and East Carolina have each offered the prospect, those FCS and Group of Five programs which followed Liberty, Old Dominion, Troy, Cornell and Elon in taking a chance on the athlete with quite the compelling journey to the gridiron.

Meanwhile, Tech has continued to stay busy in their recruitment of Henderson, as head coach Brent Pry’s program invited him to catch a spring practice on March 16. He will return to campus in June for an official visit the 21-23 weekend.

Hokie Haven caught up with the athlete to talk everything Tech, including how the offer went down and what his first major ACC, Power Four offer meant to him, along with his big visit to Blacksburg and how his recruitment is going from the Hokies.