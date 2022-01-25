Seven Hokie football players named academic All-ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its All-Academic Team for the 2021 football season on Tuesday which included seven Virginia Tech student-athletes, three of whom are returning for the 2022 season.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team. Tech’s honorees led by 2022 returnees are listed below with their fields of study and hometowns.

TE Nick Gallo • Finance – Richboro, Pennsylvania

Gallo will return for the Hokies in 2022 after posting a career-best 130 receiving yards in 2021. He played in all 13 games (11 starts), recording 14 receptions, including a career-long 27-yard catch at Georgia Tech (10/30/21). The Richboro, Pennsylvania native also recorded a career-high four receptions in the Pinstripe Bowl vs. Maryland (12/29/21).

LB Dax Hollifield • Human Nutrition, Food and Exercise – Shelby, North Carolina

Hollifield was named to the All-ACC Academic Team for the second straight year after leading the Hokies in tackles with 92 on the season. He also led Tech with 9.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this season after playing in all 13 games with 12 starts. Hollifield recorded his fourth career interception in a 17-10 victory vs. then-No. 10 North Carolina (9/3/21). The Shelby, North Carolina native was an All-ACC Honorable Mention and will return for Tech in 2022.





P Peter Moore • Business – Davidsonville, Maryland

A third-team All-ACC honoree, Moore punted 65 times for 2,892 yards for a 44.5-yard gross punting average in 2021. He was also named to The Athletic’s Freshman All-America team after leading the ACC with 24 punts of 50 or more yards. Moore ranked third in the conference with 23 punts downed inside the 20-yard line and had a season-long punt of 68 yards at Boston College (11/5/21). The Davidsonville, Maryland native recorded a career-high 51.8-yard punt average on six punts at Miami (11/20/21).





***





QB Braxton Burmeister • Management/Entrepreneur – La Jolla, California

Burmeister started all 12 of Tech’s regular season games at quarterback, throwing for 1,960 yards with 14 touchdowns. He also registered 116 carries for 508 rushing yards with two touchdowns. The La Jolla, California native threw a career-high three touchdown passes vs. Duke (11/13/21) and rushed for a career-high 115 yards in the win at Virginia (11/27/21), including a career-long, 71-yard run.

S Tae Daley • Curriculum and Instruction – Warner Robins, Georgia

After transferring from Vanderbilt prior to the 2021 season, Daley made an immediate impact for the Hokies’ secondary, which included recording an interception and the game-clinching pass breakup at Virginia (11/27/21). In his one season with Tech, Daley racked up 73 tackles, including 4.0 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble. His 73 tackles were good enough for fifth on the team this season. Daley played in the 2022 Tropical Bowl following the conclusion of the season.

C Brock Hoffman • Curriculum and Instruction – Statesville, North Carolina

Hoffman made his second straight appearance on the All-ACC Academic Team after playing in 12 games in 2021, making 11 starts. Hoffman earned All-ACC honorable mention honors after making 10 starts at center and one at right guard this season. The Statesville, North Carolina native was named the TD Club of Richmond’s Wells Fargo Advisors Humanitarian of the Year and was a semifinalist for both the Wuerffel Trophy and the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. Hoffman is set to play in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3.

OL Luke Tenuta • Sports Media & Analytics – Crozet, Virginia

Tenuta earned the All-ACC Academic nod for a third consecutive season after starting 12 games at tackle in 2021. He also earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors following the regular season. The Crozet, Virginia native started 11 games at left tackle and also had one start at right tackle vs. Richmond (9/25/21). Tenuta is slated to compete in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3.