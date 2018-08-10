Florida, Georgetown, La Salle, Louisville, Marquette, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, and Temple are the other teams still remaining for the 6-6, 180-pounder, the No. 116 overall prospect nationally.

Lundy - like many of Virginia Tech's top remaining targets - is a sharp-shooter with the size to play multiple positions along the wing. With the strong (even dire) need for plenty of players in those roles in the 2019 class, look for VT to push for a visit out of the four-star at the very least.