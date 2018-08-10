Seth Lundy includes Hokies in top ten
Virginia Tech's basketball recruiting board continues to shift for the 2019 class, with the latest development a top-10 showing for Seth Lundy.
The small forward out of Philadelphia narrowed his list last night:
Blessing on Blessing 🙏🏽 @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/FQtBSy9ig8— Seth Lundy 💫 (@llseth23) August 9, 2018
Florida, Georgetown, La Salle, Louisville, Marquette, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, and Temple are the other teams still remaining for the 6-6, 180-pounder, the No. 116 overall prospect nationally.
Lundy - like many of Virginia Tech's top remaining targets - is a sharp-shooter with the size to play multiple positions along the wing. With the strong (even dire) need for plenty of players in those roles in the 2019 class, look for VT to push for a visit out of the four-star at the very least.