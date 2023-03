Before completely turning the page on the Class of 2023, it's one last look at how the signees grew in their final season. Highland Springs (Va.) athlete Takye Heath is a perfect test case, since we last reviewed his film just days before that final campaign began.

A 5-9, 153-pounder, he finished ranked as a three-star and the No. 32 player in the Commonwealth. What does his final season's reel show?

We go to the film.