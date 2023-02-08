One of the Hokies' first and most-engaged commitments in the 2023 class was offensive lineman Lance Williams. The 6-4, 300-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 24 prospect in Tennessee and No. 30 offensive guard nationally.

What does the senior film say about his future in Blacksburg that we didn't see in the junior breakdown? And what can he work on during his first semester at Virginia Tech, going through spring practices?