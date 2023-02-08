Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
One of the Hokies' first and most-engaged commitments in the 2023 class was offensive lineman Lance Williams. The 6-4, 300-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 24 prospect in Tennessee and No. 30 offensive guard nationally.
What does the senior film say about his future in Blacksburg that we didn't see in the junior breakdown? And what can he work on during his first semester at Virginia Tech, going through spring practices?
Film
Note: Williams doesn't have a full-season senior reel available, so the longest one is embedded here. The observations are made after reviewing all the individual games that are available.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Strengths
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.