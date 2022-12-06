Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
As the high school football season wraps up around the country, it's time to take a closer look at the future Hokies' final go-round.
Today, it's Richmond (Va.) Collegiate WR/DB/Ath Krystian Williams. The 6-1, 170-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 27 prospect in the Commonwealth for the 2023 class. During his senior year, Williams had 29 catches for 561 yards (19.3 per reception) and five touchdowns, plus five runs for 81 yards (16.2 per attempt) and a touchdown. On defense, he had two interceptions and one fumble forced/recovered, four tackles, and two pass breakups.
Film
Previous reviews of Wililiams's film looked at footage prior to senior season. All upcoming entries in this series will focus on senior-year film only. While the video embedded is a partial highlight, the breakdowns include a review of all available senior footage.
