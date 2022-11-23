With most of Virginia Tech's 2023 class finished with high school football within a couple weeks, it's time to get another look at their film.

Mississauga (Ont.) Clarkson North defensive end Ishmael Findlayter is a 6-4, 235-pounder... who gets perhaps less attention than he should, playing north of the border. As-yet unranked, he put together a solid year.

Previous reviews of Findlayter's film looked at footage prior to senior season. All upcoming entries in this series will focus on senior-year film only.