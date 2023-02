Most of Virginia Tech's 2023 recruiting class was in the fold last Summer. That included Richmond Trinity Episcopal corner Cam Fleming.

Let's take a closer look at the film he put together after his commitment for an update look at what we can expect from the 6-1, 186-pounder in college. The No. 84 cornerback and No. 17 Virginian in the 2023 class, there's a lot to like about his game.