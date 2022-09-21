His interest in the Orange and Maroon even predates the current coaching staff, but after getting in touch with the new crew, he simply had to make his way to a night game in Lane.

Virginia Tech's home-opening game against Boston College featured a number 2023 prospects who have longstanding relationships with the program and coaches. One of those was Greenville (S.C.) defensive lineman Cameron Perfater.

"My contact with the current Virginia Tech staff began around the beginning of Spring," he explained. "Coach Jones came to Greenville High School and spoke with my coaches about me. Since much of my family lives in Blacksburg, I’ve been to several games in the past. However, I had never experienced a night game in Lane Stadium.

"I had one other football visit at Virginia Tech last year and I knew I definitely wanted to be back to not only experience the awesomeness of a night game but to also meet the new coaching staff."

Area recruiter Derek Jones - the Hokies' defensive backs coach - has begun to build a bond that also includes recruiting effort from quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn and tight ends coach Tyler Bowen, who invited him to the early-June came that he visited Blacksburg for previously.

On this visit, he also got a chance to chat with OLBs coach Shawn Quinn.

"For my visit, I was able to experience the Hokie Walk for the first time and it was great," Perfater explained. "Since there were so many recruits on campus, the coaches' times were very limited so I was unable to speak with as many as I have in the past. However, during our meal, Coach Quinn came over and spoke with me. He thanked me for coming and said he hoped I enjoyed my time at VT."

With family in Blacksburg - both working at the University and attending it - he's growing comfortable at Virginia Tech, to say the least. He'll extend his visit trail wider in the coming weeks, too.

"I have been in contact with Clemson, South Carolina, Wofford and Furman," he said. "I’m currently working on attending a game for each of these schools in the coming weeks."

He's seen most of them in the past - and he stopped at Clemson last weekend for the Tigers' win over Louisiana Tech, and will see some of the other in-state programs soon. While he's still seeking his first FBS scholarship offer, he is building a broad base of knowledge about each of the programs showing interest in him.