The No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies traveled away from the Blacksburg snow, to the sunny capital of Florida for another ranked ACC matchup. This time against the No. 21 Florida State Seminoles.

Florida State opened this game on a scoring frenzy, tacking on 23 points before the first media timeout. By the end of the first they held onto an early 27-19 lead. Senior guard Sara Bejedi contributed heavily to the scoring with 14 points alone in the first quarter. The Hokies, however, played a little copycat as they then went on to score 27 points in the following quarter. By halftime it was now a six point lead in the favor of the maroon and orange, 46-40. Veteran star Liz Kitley had a stat line of 15 points and 6 rebounds at the half, and mirrored it with another 15 point, 6 rebound second half to give herself a fourth straight game with a double-double.

With the third quarter underway, Florida State didn’t back down, and made it an even more tight-knit game. Another guard for the Seminoles, Ta’Niya Latson, also contributed heavily on the points, ending her day with 20. Key jumpers and clutch free throw shooting by the sophomore pushed Brooke Wyckoff’s Seminoles in the right direction. With the third quarter clock hitting zero, the Hokies lead was now only one, 65-64.

Florida State started the fourth quarter with even more momentum. In an all gas, no brakes fashion, they went on a 10-0 run to take a powerful 74-65 lead. The Seminoles kept that comfortable lead all the way to the buzzer, winning in comeback fashion, 89-81. Even with a clutch jumper by Australian guard Georgia Amoore to get the Hokies within three, 80-77 with 3:39 remaining, the next four possessions were scoreless, helping the Seminoles put a seal on the door.

With the loss, Virginia Tech falls to 4-1 in the ACC, and three spots down to No.14 in the country. The Hokies look to bounce back against Duke on Thursday, January 18th, at 8:00pm on ACC Network.