ESPN Bracketologists Joe Lunardi and Charlie Creme took to Zoom Friday morning to discuss selection Sunday for both ACC men's and women's basketball.

The first questions regarded the likelihood of Clemson advancing to the big dance. This took place hours before they were dismantled by Virginia. Headed into the ACC semifinal, the Tigers had beaten NC State - who is considered a lock - three times by a total of 65 points, while also compiling three more quad-one wins.