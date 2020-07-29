SEC and ACC teams offering 2022 OL Jacob Sacra
Offensive lineman Jacob Sacra was surprised when he got his first few offers. The Madison (Va.) Madison County standout broke his leg three games into his sophomore season but that didn't stop him from having success as a high school athlete. Sacra healed very quickly and went on to win the state wrestling championship in the 285-pound division.
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"Tennessee and Boston College came out of nowhere a couple weeks ago," Sacra said. "I was pretty excited about that. I wasn't expecting it.
"I don't know too much about Tennessee," he said. "I know they were really good at one time and they're on the way back up. I talked to coach Osovet on the phone. I liked him. It was a pretty quick conversation.
"I really don't know anything about Boston College," said Sacra. "I haven't visited there or Tennessee.
"I've been to a couple games at Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Virginia, and Liberty," he said. "I talk to those schools here and there. I've always liked North Carolina, Virginia, and Virginia Tech
"I played three games last season and then broke his leg," Sacra said. "I'm back to 100-percent now. I was back for wrestling season. I won states at 285-pounds."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Sacra is a really impressive prospect given when you consider that he came back from a serious injury less than a year ago. He's very strong with his punch and we've seen in recent camps how well he does sliding to stay in front of defensive linemen as they try to rush the quarterback. He has plenty of upper body strength and it will be great to see him once he adds more lower body strength as his development continues. Early in his recruitment, it doesn't seem like any school holds advantage but as he continues to progress, we'll surely see more teams offer and Sacra will dive into the recruiting process.