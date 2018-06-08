It could be a busy time of year for Virginia Tech fans, even though football doesn't start up until August. After yesterday's late push earned a commitment from four-star defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly, the Hokies will find out their fates with another top target in a week's time.

He will announce his commitment at 6 p.m. next Friday, with Clemson, NC State, North Carolina, and South Carolina joining Virginia Tech in his final group.

The 6-3, 245-pound Jackson is one of the top players on the VT board: as the No. 12 strongside defensive end nationally and No. 120 overall prospect, he's No. 2 in the state of North Carolina - a state that has become very crucial to Hokie recruiting. He has visited Blacksburg multiple times, including his official visit the weekend of the annual spring game.

He officially visited South Carolina last weekend (he has taken only unofficial visits to the other three), which may be a bit worrisome for other competitors. One of our rules of thumb in projecting commitments is that a date for a pledge scheduled shortly after a visit to one of the favorites often means good things for the last school visited. However, there's plenty of hope in Hokie circles.



VT does not yet boast any defensive linemen in the 2019 class, with two offensive linemen, two cornerbacks, and three WR/DB/Athlete combo players rounding out the group. Adding a Rivals250 player to get things started up front defensively would be a nice boost.