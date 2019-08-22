The result may seem like it was always a foregone conclusion, but a true position battle has seen Virginia Tech end with the same starting quarterback as for most of 2018.

Fifth-year senior Ryan Willis fended off challenges from redshirt sophomore Hendon Hooker, who will begin the season as his backup, and redshirt freshman Quincy Patterson. While the spot may not be set in stone all season, Willis is the man for the season-opener against Boston College.

Willis took over as the starter when Josh Jackson suffered a season-ending injury, and while there were ups and downs over the course of the year, a No. 53 national ranking in pass efficiency showed that the potential is there. Willis was in his second year on campus (first eligible to see the field after transferring from Kansas, where he was a part-time starter in 2015 and 2016), so more experience in the VT system could provide a rapid improvement.

Willis showed a big downfield arm - likely his best trait in 2018, given how well it fit with the Hokies’ receiving options, with Tre Turner and Damon Hazelton back to reprise their roles as big-play downfield threats this season - and at times he managed to catch opponents by surprise on the ground. His efficiency and accuracy in the short and intermediate passing games were poor, however. An off-season to work on timing with his teammates (and hopefully a better-protecting offensive line) could see him get those improvements out of the way.

Certainly for a player entering his final year of eligibility, you’d rather see weaknesses in the mental and timing departments than not having the physical traits like a big arm or mobility. Hammering away at some of those weaknesses could poise him for a big season.