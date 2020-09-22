HokieHaven - Running back room building into a strength for the Hokies

Virginia Tech has struggled to put together a strong running game in Justin Fuente's four years in charge of the Hokies. Questionable offensive lines haven't helped, but the biggest struggle has been finding the right piece at tailback.

With several new pieces in the mix for 2020, could it finally be the year? The immediate eligibility waiver for Rutgers transfer Raheem Blackshear could go a long way toward helping that be the case.