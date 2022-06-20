Rumor Mill: Summer camp circuit heats up recruiting buzz

A new offer from Georgia is definitely big in Anderson’s recruitment and he’s going to be on the Bulldogs heavily along with serious interest in Tennessee, Oregon, Cincinnati, Washington and other programs. The 2024 four-star athlete from Long Beach (calif.) Millikan plays 7on7 with Nico Iamaleava and the five-star quarterback is recruiting Anderson to Knoxville but the word is he needs to feel more love from that staff.

The three-star linebacker from Jonesboro (La.) Hodge felt much more love and attention during this visit to LSU and he thinks an offer from the Tigers could be coming soon after he camped in Baton Rouge. Atkins has been committed to Missouri since February as that program has recruited him hard but an offer from LSU – his dream school since he was younger – could make things a lot more interesting.

Alabama was a “dream offer” for the 2025 quarterback who recently transferred to Lexington (Ky,) Lexington Christian Academy but it’s still early in his recruitment. Boley is coming off a fantastic visit to Michigan where coach Jim Harbaugh gave him the guided tour and that meant a lot, plus many other schools have been reaching out. Still, the Crimson Tide definitely leave a major impression. “Alabama has just been the top dog since I was little,” Boley said.

The 2024 four-star athlete from Orange, Calif., has been committed to Utah since February but a new offer from Texas A&M has him at least thinking about the Aggies. The offer is “huge” for Boykin especially because he loves the culture and the vibe in College Station and “everything is different” there. Still, the Utes are holding on strong and he remains committed.

A visit to Michigan State is coming up at the end of June as Carter develops a stronger relationship with assistant coach Effrem Reed. The Spartans are being seriously considered because a few 7on7 teammates are already committed there. The 2024 four-star athlete from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Chattanooga Christian School might also visit Georgia as the word is Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Michigan and Oregon have made the biggest impressions so far.

Recent visits to North Carolina and South Carolina definitely made big impressions as he liked the environment and the feel in Chapel Hill. He'd like playing for coach Mack Brown because he’s a “good dude.” But the Gamecocks left a big impression as well, as a big receiver playing in the SEC intrigues him and the Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Christian 2024 four-star receiver likes what coach Shane Beamer is doing there. A Virginia Tech visit could be coming up and he’s talking to Oklahoma a good amount as well.

A recent offer from LSU is “pretty big” for the 2025 standout from Pensacola (Fla.) Pensacola Catholic especially because the Tigers put receivers in the league and he enjoyed working with position coach Cortez Hankton. Recent visits to Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Kentucky are in the books and the stop in College Station stood out most because of the atmosphere and coaches. A return trip to Baton Rouge will happen soon and Howard will also go to Florida later this month.

Texas A&M was a “pretty big offer” for the 2025 quarterback from Boulder (Colo.) Fairview because the Aggies play in the SEC and the investment Texas A&M has made in the program. But it’s still very early and so many programs are showing interest. Basically every major team in the country is interested in Kritza with Alabama, Oklahoma, Utah, Oregon, USC, Ohio State, North Carolina, Georgia, Miami and others leading the way. Nebraska has been the most involved recently.

After putting up 26 bench-press reps at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge and then visiting Alabama the following day, Pierre-Louis added an offer from the Crimson Tide and it could be a game-changer in his recruitment. The 2024 four-star OL from Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Catholic also likes Clemson, Ohio State and Oregon in that top group but watch Alabama because he believes it develops the best of the best. “And the stats prove that,” Pierre-Louis said.

Alabama is the dream offer for the 2025 defensive end from Birmingham (Ala.) Spain Park and while the Crimson Tide haven’t offered yet there is interest and if it comes through they might be tough to beat. But LSU has jumped onboard after Smith visited Baton Rouge recently and worked out for that new coaching staff. Smith definitely liked coach Brian Kelly and his staff but it’s too early to name favorites. Georgia and Tennessee visits are coming up.

The 2025 quarterback from Frisco (Texas) Rock Hill has landed new offers from Florida State and Texas Tech in June and a lot more could be on the way. New interest is coming in from Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor, LSU and Tennessee. Sperry was at Baylor this past weekend and then will see Penn State in July before he turns his complete focus to his sophomore season.

Even though he’s a 2026 prospect, Stewart is one of the most talented players regardless of class and so an offer from Alabama over the weekend was huge. The Reserve (La.) East St. John defensive lineman wants to be the best in the country and someone close to Stewart told him the Crimson Tide only offer the top 1 percent. That’s going to be important in Stewart’s thinking moving forward as Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU and Texas also stand out early on.

The 2025 tight end from Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton has so much time left in his recruitment but watch Georgia play a huge factor before a decision. The recent offer is the one that got him most excited, he called Georgia “Tight End U.” and he is starting to develop a great relationship with coach Kirby Smart and position coach Todd Hartley. Because he was in the Southeast, Tenney also visited Tennessee, had an “awesome” visit and likes the Vols, too. Right now, Georgia, Oregon and Utah stand out most.

