Armstrong had 62 catches for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns at Texas A&M-Commerce this past season and now two SEC schools are the most serious about him. The former two-star prospect from Dallas Bishop Dunne who had no other offers coming out of high school will visit Arkansas this weekend. Missouri has also been very involved.

*****

Mississippi State, Cal, Texas, UTSA and South Carolina are showing the most attention to the former Florida linebacker who’s originally from Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola but came to Gainesville from the JUCO ranks. Black has not planned any visits yet.

*****

Daniels will now be looking for his fourth school after stops at USC, Georgia and West Virginia – and it’s likely to be outside the Power Five. According to a source, the former five-star quarterback is expected to end up in the Group of Five for a fresh start, where he could have one or possibly two years remaining – depending on if he gets a medical redshirt – although no specific schools have been mentioned yet.

*****

One of the top tight ends in the transfer portal, the former FIU standout has Auburn, Maryland, UCLA, Rutgers and Florida State as the five schools most active with him now. The former two-star from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Boyd Anderson will visit with the Terrapins this weekend and Auburn next weekend.

*****

Notre Dame is making a serious push for the former Western Michigan defensive lineman, and Fiske has already visited South Bend so the Irish should definitely be watched here. But Florida State, USC, Oklahoma and Rutgers have all been very active with Fiske, who plans to visit one of those four schools next weekend.

*****

Virginia, Temple, Troy and Marshall have been the most active schools with Francis since he entered the transfer portal after leaving Colorado State. He will be in Charlottesville this weekend and then at Temple next weekend as he’s currently within the top 150 in the Rivals portal rankings.

*****

A four-star cornerback who signed with Nebraska out of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, Gould entered the portal and now has Syracuse, Maryland, Kansas State, UCLA and Cal as the most active schools after him. Gould will visit the Orange this weekend.

*****

Washington State, Utah, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma have been showing Guillory the most attention after the former Idaho State receiver caught 52 passes for 785 yards and four touchdowns this past season. So far, visits to Utah and Arizona State are scheduled, but others could happen as well.

*****

Boise State, Fresno State and Nevada have shown the most interest in the former Virginia Tech defensive back who also had a role on special teams. The former four-star speedster from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon has not set up any visits yet.

*****

One of the top receivers in the portal, Horn plans to be at Penn State this weekend as he’s trying to solidify that trip to Happy Valley. Then he’ll be at Houston in the middle of next week before heading to Colorado next weekend for a visit with new coach Deion Sanders and his staff in Boulder.

*****

Virginia Tech will host the former Old Dominion star receiver this weekend and then Jennings will see Mississippi State and Duke next week before two other visits in January. Those last two are not determined yet as schools in every Power Five conference are interested in Jennings, who caught 54 passes for 959 yards and nine touchdowns this past season.

*****

A fringe five-star prospect coming out of Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater, Leary could not make it work at Alabama, but now two other programs are making a run at him. UCF will host Leary this weekend and then maybe the former four-star will visit Florida State as those are the two schools most involved now.

*****

The former Maryland linebacker will take his first official visit to UConn this weekend but McCullough’s schedule is filling up quickly. He will then take trips to Memphis and Western Kentucky with Appalachian State, Charlotte and Utah State looking to get him on campus as well. Indiana and Arkansas are two Power Five programs that have been showing the most interest.

*****

After catching 76 passes for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns this past season at Austin Peay, McCray is now hearing most from West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Indiana, Troy and Northwestern.

*****

Florida State could be one school to watch for McGee after the dynamic playmaker left Oregon. It’s still in the early stages for the former four-star athlete who played his high school ball in New York and California. The Seminoles were supposed to reach out Thursday night, so things could pick up from here.

*****

West Virginia and Duke have been the schools showing the most attention to Miller and he has visits with the Mountaineers and the Blue Devils over the next two weekends. The former Kent State cornerback had 52 tackles, two picks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and eight pass breakups this past season.

*****

Oregon State, Virginia Tech and Houston have been the most active with the defensive lineman and Omotosho has visits planned with all three schools. This past season for the Cowboys the former two-star prospect from Houston Bush had 7.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries.

*****

USC, Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi State are the most involved with Stewart so far but no visits have been set up yet. The former Coastal Carolina DE is currently in the top 40 of the portal rankings after totaling 36 tackles (10 for loss) with 3.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries and a forced fumble this season.

*****

Oregon beat out USC, Arizona State, Florida State, Virginia and Notre Dame for Thornton out of high school. But the former Baltimore Mount St. Joseph receiver had been committed to Penn State before picking the Ducks, and the Nittany Lions might look best now. It’s unclear which schools have made the biggest in-roads with Thornton since being in the portal, but Penn State is definitely one to watch.

*****