Rodney Rice announcing commitment at 4 today

The 6-4 185-pound product of the DMV area played for VT assistant Mike Jones at the DC powerhouse DeMatha, and took official visits to Blacksburg Sept. 3 after an unofficial in June.

He saw Louisville for his official visit the weekend after his second trip to Blacksburg, and the Cardinals have been considered to have the slight edge in the wake of that trip. However, patience from the Hokies and the connections to his former high school coach may very pay off for VT this afternoon.

The Hokies currently have commitments from three-stars MJ Collins and Patrick Wessler, a wing from South Carolina and power forward from Charlotte, respectively. Should he opt to become a Hokie, Rice will be the highest-regarded player to do so since Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who was close to the cusp of five-star status in 2018.