The new tradition of handing out Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey has a first-time recipient for the 2019 opener: Tyree Rodgers.

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that DB Tyree Rodgers will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Virginia Tech's opening game at Boston College. It will mark the first time that he has earned the honor of wearing Beamer's No. 25 jersey.

Rodgers (6-1, 180) has played in 19 career games (three starts) for the Hokies. He arguably made one of Tech's most pivotal plays of the 2018 season when he forced a fumble at the goal line at North Carolina that was recovered by fellow DB Jovonn Quillen, setting up an epic 18-play, 98-yard game-winning TD drive. Rodgers prepped at Camden Catholic High School in New Jersey.

At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams' excellence he established for the Hokies.