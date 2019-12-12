By the minute almost, things are changing for Rodemaker, but as of Thursday morning, here are where things stand:

The senior is still committed to South Florida , but the odds of new head coach Jeff Scott and the Bulls holding on here appear to be slim.

It has been a crazy few weeks for Valdosta, Ga. quarterback Tate Rodemaker .

— Likely to have final decision by start of next week

— No longer visiting Northwestern this weekend like was scheduled earlier this week

Could this still change? Sure. But it is not likely.

The offer from Mike Norvell and the Seminoles really caught Rodemaker's attention, so his time in Tallahassee the next two days will be very important. As will his time at Baylor later this weekend.

Dillingham from Florida State was in to see Rodemaker Wednesday and Thomas from Baylor was there Tuesday night.



He has already taken official visits to Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech as well, and those schools have not been eliminated either. He was in Waco over the summer to camp at Baylor too, so this will be visit No. 2 there.

As of Thursday morning, Rodemaker is not expected to sign with South Florida, but he still could end up in the Sunshine State. The Seminoles really have some buzz right now behind the scenes.

This has had many twists and turns the last couple of weeks. New offers have come in, numerous coaches have visited the Rodemaker home, plans have changed and there has been a lot running through the signal caller's mind.

One thing we know for certain is, Rodemaker will sign Wednesday and enroll at the school he chooses early in January.

Hang on. This one is far from over.