Virginia Beach Cox 2019 athlete Tayvion Robinson plans on releasing some big news today. What will it be?

The 6-0, 179-pound four-star has long been high on Virginia Tech, and the news that is expected tonight is a commitment. Will it go to the Hokies? He tells Rivals.com that 7:00 p.m. is the approximate time he intends to make his big statement.

Robinson is the top uncommitted player in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and one of the top remaining players on Virginia Tech's recruiting board. He has previously announced a final list consisting of Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, South Carolina, Virginia, and the Hokies.

Stay tuned to HokieHaven.com for more on the mystery announcement from the country's No. 232 overall prospect.