Rivals250 WR Rodney Gallagher moves up decision timeline

Rivals250 receiver Rodney Gallagher just announced a major change to his recruitment. The Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands star dramatically moved up his commitment timeframe and is now scheduled to commit on Wednesday.

"I'll be choosing from my top eight," Gallagher said. "Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Notre Dame were my most recent visits.

"We've been breaking things down seeing how I fit in that environment, my relationships with coaches, and just looking into everything on the campuses of each one of these schools," said Gallagher, who plans on signing in December.

"Wherever I commit to, that will be my only official visit," he said. "I'm only planning on taking the one official visit."

Gallagher named Texas, Pittsburgh, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Oregon, West Virginia, Penn State, and Oklahoma State his top eight in late April.