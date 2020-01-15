Rivals250 RB Brandon Campbell raves about list of suitors
SAN ANTONIO -- Brandon Campbell is one of the premier running backs in the country for the Class of 2021 and has an offer sheet to reflect as much.The Rivals250 prospect out of the Houston area has...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news