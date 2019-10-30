News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 08:10:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 QB Dematrius Davis Jr. inching closer to a decision

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

GALENA PARK, Texas -- Commitment is on the mind of Dematrius Davis Jr. The four-star junior dual-threat unveiled a top five of LSU, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, Baylor and Nebraska earlier this fall,...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}