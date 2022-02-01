Rivals250 OL Sam Pendleton breaks down his top five & commitment timetable

Clemson- "They made the cut because they were like the first school really wanted to hear from as a rising junior," Pendleton said. "They were the first camp I went to. I really like the culture that coach Swinney has built there and he emphasizes that every time you talk to him. Coach Austin I feel like has the potential to be a really great offensive line coach. Just getting to talk to him for a long time last weekend and just seeing his vision, they really look attractive to me right now."

Michigan- "Obviously they have a really great coach in coach Moore," he said. "I built a really great relationship with coach Moore and I went out there for the Ohio State game. I really love what he coaches in the offensive line. They play my kind of football. They're physical, they run the ball whether you like or not, and it's really important to them that they get good, skilled offensive linemen, and I feel like I fit into that category pretty well. They have a really great education. One of the top 10 engineering schools in the nation. That's really attractive to me as well"

N.C State- "I went this Friday before I went down to Clemson for just a one on one day with me and the coaches," said Pendleton. "I got to see the guys workout and talk to some offensive linemen from a student's perspective. I got to go talk to academics, which was really great. It definitely left a great impression.

"Coach Garrison has been my guy since we started talking," he said. "He's the first guy who came by my school to watch me play ball, one of the only guys who came to watch me play football at my school. He's been very, very influential throughout my high school career, always really open to giving me constructive criticism, telling me what I did well. He's always a guy you can call even if you have a small problem even if you're not in college."

Penn State- "Coach Trautwein has done an amazing job," Pendleton said. "He's a technician. He pays attention to every little thing. Just getting to sit in a meeting with him and hear him talk about run scheme, past protection, just strictly football, not even getting into his beliefs about it really just impressed me about his knowledge about the game and the way he can teach it to people. He's a he's a really he's just a natural teacher.

"Geographically, it's a ways from my house here in North Carolina," he said. "The weather's definitely different there but that doesn't really matter to me. I'm going to go where I can play competitive football and where I'm going to enjoy playing ball. Getting to go up to the junior day and getting a ride around campus and seeing State College, I'm not a big city guy. I'm from the country. I like the country. They have a real country vibe there, with exception of the college town, but outside of the college it's really nothing. I'm really looking for a town like that and that's how an Ann Arbor is too. You're gonna meet people every go, whether they're nice or not. There may be a little more nicer people down here in the south, I may be biased. That's something you have to just get used to. Diversity is what makes you a better person, I think."

Virginia Tech- "That first visit was with the old staff and I didn't have an offer at that point in time, but I really liked the environment," said Pendleton. "A game in Lane Stadium is like no other. Hearing 'Enter Sandman' and watching them run in and the walls of people yelling back and forth is insane. The game day atmosphere is crazy there. They're college town in Blacksburg but it's really grown up since my mom went there. You still get that college town vibe there. Especially with this new staff that came in, coach Rudolph from Wisconsin is amazing. He's a great guy. I got to sit down and talk to him over Zoom when they offered me and then he came to my school actually the next week, and then this past Sunday I got to go there and sit down, talk football, and watch film. He was really helpful and really wise."

On his commitment timeframe- "I originally was aiming for sometime in February to commit but, with all the visits I've been on, it really opened my eyes to how you want to get back in spring to see these guys coach," he said. "In the game you can't stand the sideline and watch them coach and see how they react to players and really coach outside of like the game atmosphere. It'll probably be either the second second or third week in March when I do commit so I can get on campus to these schools and see these guys coach and see how they do."