 HokieHaven - Rivals250 LB Ta'Mere Robinson names top three, talks VT & Miami visits
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-13 08:21:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech and Miami have hosted Rivals250 linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson for official visits already and he has one more coming up this weekend to Penn State. In the video above, the No. 1 ranked player in Pennsylvania broke down visits to Blacksburg and Coral Gables and looked ahead to his return to State College. Robinson also officially named his top three contenders and gave an estimate on when he'll announce his commitment.

