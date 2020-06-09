Teams across the country have been pursuing Rivals250 outside linebacker Naquan Brown. The Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes star just released this top six and broke down where each team currently stands with him. Brown also explained that his recruitment could be ending sooner rather than later.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“I did virtual visits with Miami and LSU,” Brown said. “LSU's was sometime in May. I did Miami's in April. I was planning on doing Tennessee's virtual visit soon. I think I might commit in early July.” LSU: “They stay on me and they show that they are really interested in me,” he said. “I talk to coach O, coach Pelini, and coach Johnson almost everyday or every two days. They keep in touch and feel like family. That's what I like about them.”

Miami: “They offered me back in March I think and they jumped right on me,” said Brown. “They kept in touch almost every single day. They seem like good people and have honest and truthful. We keep in touch a lot.”

Penn State: “I love the environment they have around there,” he said. “When I went there back in January I felt very comfortable. Coach Franklin and I are pretty close.”

Pittsburgh: “I love what they have going on around there,” Brown said. “They're building a great 2021 recruiting class. Coach Beatty is from my area and my teammate Myles Alston is committed there so I have some great connections to Pitt. They want me to come up there with Myles.”



Tennessee: “I like want coach Pruitt and coach Ansley have going on,” he said. “They are recruiting a crazy 2021 class. They are recruiting me hard to join their class.”

Virginia Tech: “I like the coaching staff and it's not a far drive,” said Brown. "I'm familiar with the school so I already know what it feels like to be there. It's a place I could call home.”

RIVALS' REACTION...