Maryland is coming off a huge victory over Minnesota on Friday night but lost a key piece of their 2021 recruiting class Monday. Rivals250 defensive tackle Marcus Bradley has been a leader for this recruiting class since he committed in May but the Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard standout didn't like what he was seeing on the field.

"Watching the games, it was the scheme fit for me," Bradley said. "I don't think it fits me to maximize my talent.

"Right now, I haven't been talking to schools so I'll see which schools reach back out," he said. "From here I don't really want to take it slow but I don't want to rush it. I should be committed before Signing Day in December.

"I know how I want it to play," said Bradley. "I know which schools run what schemes. It's going to be picking out those schools with the scheme that fits me best.

"Texas A&M has been hitting me up here and there," he said. "I wasn't talking to schools while I was committed but I was watching a ton of teams play week in and week out to see what everybody is doing. Penn State and Virginia Tech have already reached out in the last hour."