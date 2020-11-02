Rivals250 DT Marcus Bradley explains his decommitment & what's coming next
Maryland is coming off a huge victory over Minnesota on Friday night but lost a key piece of their 2021 recruiting class Monday. Rivals250 defensive tackle Marcus Bradley has been a leader for this recruiting class since he committed in May but the Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard standout didn't like what he was seeing on the field.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"Watching the games, it was the scheme fit for me," Bradley said. "I don't think it fits me to maximize my talent.
"Right now, I haven't been talking to schools so I'll see which schools reach back out," he said. "From here I don't really want to take it slow but I don't want to rush it. I should be committed before Signing Day in December.
"I know how I want it to play," said Bradley. "I know which schools run what schemes. It's going to be picking out those schools with the scheme that fits me best.
"Texas A&M has been hitting me up here and there," he said. "I wasn't talking to schools while I was committed but I was watching a ton of teams play week in and week out to see what everybody is doing. Penn State and Virginia Tech have already reached out in the last hour."
RIVALS' REACTION...
The Terps have had a hard time on the defensive side of the ball this year but were counting on Bradley to come in next year to help solidify their front seven. Now Mike Locksley and his staff will work to try to replace Bradley as the player but it could be hard to replace how he was helping this team building momentum with local recruits.
The uncommitted defensive tackle market isn't very deep and Bradley is now the third highest rated uncommitted defensive tackle in the nation. Texas A&M, Penn State, and Virginia Tech are just a couple of the teams that will be showing interest in Bradley over the next few days. Expect him to sift through his potential suitors and make a decision in a few weeks or a little over a month at most.