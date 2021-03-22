Penn State is viewed as the favorite for Nelson and rightfully so but South Carolina has done a great job closing the gap. The coaches are staying in touch a lot and have built a strong relationship. Notre Dame is very much in the mix and the academic program is standing out to him. Pittsburgh’s NFL connections and the way they’ve been able to develop defensive backs are just a couple things he really likes about the Panthers. Penn State is the only official visit set for Nelson at this point but South Carolina will likely get one. Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Arizona State are also official visit candidates.