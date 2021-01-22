HokieHaven - Rivals150 PG Jaquan Harris talks early standouts

The No. 136 player in the 2022 class, Jaquan Harris has long had his share of high-major offers. The 6-foot-4 point guard’s list of options may grow even longer when he starts his junior season in New Jersey next month, but he’s focused on the now. Below, the talented floor general, who plays the AAU circuit with the New York Jayhawks, discusses his options and which programs are currently standing out.



IN HIS WORDS

ON THE SCHOOLS MOST INVOLVED WITH HIS RECRUITMENT

“I talk to Seton Hall a lot. I talk to Virginia Tech a lot. I talk to Creighton a lot. I talk to Auburn a lot. I talk to West Virginia, too.”





ON SETON HALL

“I went to a game last year and watched them play Marquette. I really liked the atmosphere. It was great. I’m from Jersey, so I’d love to stay home and play and have my family come to all my games and stuff like that.”





ON THE PITCH FROM THE SETON HALL STAFF

“They tell me I can be the next big player out of Jersey to go there. They show me what I can be there and what kind of player they can help me become there.”





ON AUBURN

“I’ve been talking a lot to coach [Ira] Bowman since he’s from Jersey. He and Coach [Bruce] Pearl think I’m one of the most underrated guards in the country. They tell me that all the time.”





ON VIRGINIA TECH

“They talk about playing time and how I could get there and play right away. I really like that a lot. I want to have that chance. If I come in, work hard and do everything on my end, I want to have the chance to play right away. I don’t have to be the star or anything. I just want to have the chance to get on the floor.”





ON CREIGHTON

“They’re having a great year. When we talk, we talk about style. They say they play faster than anyone else and I play fast, too, That’s how I like to play. The fit seems good.”





ON HIS CURRENT FAVORITES

“I just want to go somewhere where I can grow as a player. I don’t ever want to be rushed out or anything like that. If I have to stay two years, great. If I have to stay four, I want to be able to stay four. I want a place where all many coaches have confidence in me. I want to have fun and do what I love to do.”