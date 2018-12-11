WASHINGTON, DC – The recruiting process has not been one that Henry Coleman has struggled with whenever it comes to scholarship offers. The top-50 junior has seen some of the best programs nationwide place a priority upon him, though he is in no rush to make a decision. “Recruiting has really picked up and it is already getting close to senior year and making my decision so I am just trying to keep everything positive,” he told Rivals.com. “I am just taking everything bit by bit and I am just trying to focus on high school basketball but it is coming quick and I am just trying to look at everybody but also try to narrow some stuff down to where I want to be.” Coleman stated that Florida, Kansas, LSU, NC State, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt Virginia, and Virginia Tech were just a group of those that have kept in close contact with him throughout the past several months.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Florida: “They are great guys. They love the Richmond area and having a guy like Devin Robinson and seeing him go down there and do well and they see some of him in me. They are just about finding guys that want to win and be a dog.” Kansas: “Coach (Bill) Self and Coach (Jerrance) Howard have both in touch. Frank Mason, being a Team Loaded guy, and then Dave (McCormack) being there, it has just really opened my eyes with what they have done with certain guys and seeing how Frank has turned into a great point guard and him doing well with Sacramento (Kings), I am keeping that in the back of my mind.” NC State: “I really like Coach (Kevin) Keatts and Coach (James) Johnson. They just tell me that I can come in and make an impact at their program and be someone with a few others that they’re trying to bring in.” OK State: “They were one of the first ones to reach out to me and that goes a long way, especially in the recruiting process. They were one of the first ones that saw the talent that I have so they are always going to be up there for me.” Vanderbilt: “They are saying that I am a cross between Simi Shittu and some of the other guys that they had go there. Coach (Roger) Powell has really made that bond with me and he has been able to see me a few times this fall coming to a few of my workouts.” Virginia: “That pack line defense and I have always been a defensive kind of guy but they have also made a guy like DeAndre Hunter into a great pro prospect and I kind of model my game after him.” Virginia Tech: “I like them a lot. They are high paced and they play with that dog mentality and just get down and play. They do everything that I like.”

WHAT'S NEXT & RIVALS' REACTION