Cone discussed his feelings for Virginia Tech. “I have the opportunity to play on the biggest stage of college basketball and I am confident that I am ready,” he said. “I see myself being the center piece for distributing and scoring. They need Jalen Cone and Coach (Mike) Young’s system has Jalen Cone written all over it.”

Virginia Tech landed its first coveted recruit of the Mike Young era on Thursday with the addition of Rivals150 guard Jalen Cone . Originally a member of the 2020 class, Cone reclassified into the 2019 class last week, thus giving the Hokies a potential impact playmaker at the point of attack next season.

A 5-foot-9 lead guard that is known for his explosiveness, toughness and scoring abilities, Cone should have the chance to pay immediate dividends at Virginia Tech. He chose the Hokies following his official visit to campus earlier this week, picking them over NC State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Wake Forest.

The Carolina native played two sessions on the Under Armour circuit this spring, drawing further college interest from a number of regional powers. Running with the Team Felton program, Cone posted per-game averages of over 11 points, three assists and two rebounds. He is also a valuable on the ball defender that plays both sides of the floor and in the right role, can thrive as a major scoring threat from 22-feet and in.

Cone becomes Virginia Tech’s second commitment from the 2019 class. He will join Hunter Cattoor, a one-time Wofford commit that followed Young to Blacksburg, in the fall.