Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-05 11:16:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Five teams that should be pleased

Rob Cassidy • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Nwlvp0i42ovfcvhsi0uw
Joe Ngata
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

It's Rivals Rankings Week for 2019 and we look at which schools should be pleased with the most recent update to our rankings. So while there are more than five teams that benefited from the changes, below are five schools that should feel particularly encouraged.

MORE: Toughest decisions in the new Rivals250 | New Five-Stars in Rivals100 | Breaking down the top 10 | Mike Farrell's thoughts

Yuyvsnlvnimqnk7gasqa

1. CLEMSON

Gevcuarvpvkebl4lfxxc

Dabo Swinney and company top this list by virtue of having two committed players get bumps to five-star status. Both wide receiver Joe Ngata and defensive back Andrew Booth added their final stars and helped give the Tigers’ 2019 class yet another boost. Georgia-based safety Joseph Charleston also received a nice bump in rating. Clemson, which rarely loses commitments down the stretch, will almost certainly finish in the top five of the team rankings and could make a push for one of the top two spots if things go well in the weeks ahead.

CLEMSON 2019 COMMITMENT LIST

2. MICHIGAN

Lcf51kxh79dtouch8xdg
Debyd0ehlb2n7sdqrj4l
Zach Charbonnet
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Wolverines saw three different committed prospects add fourth stars during the update, as offensive linemen Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart in addition to defensive back Quinten Johnson got bumps. Michigan running back commit Zach Charbonnet was a four-star prior to the update but also made a jump in the rankings. The update helped the Wolverines’ average star ranking in a massive way and will likely improve the program’s standing in the final team rankings.

MICHIGAN 2019 COMMITMENT LIST

3. LSU

Jtaju16jdi0op9r5l8tl
Fezxjnlifovmeviqhbcu
John Emery
Rivals.com

The list pf players committed to LSU that saw their rankings increase is so long that naming all of them would bog this paragraph down. Running back John Emery, who the Tigers recently flipped from Georgia, saw his stock rise in the update. So, too, did linebackers Donte Starks and Marcel Brooks. Athlete Maurice Hampton, who was a three-star prospect prior to the update, shot into the Rivals250 and is now one of the higher-ranked recruits in the Tigers' 2019 class. Things are looking good for Ed Orgeron, who wildly outperformed expectations this season.

LSU 2019 COMMITMENT LIST

4. ALABAMA

Ugspfczb2kzviuyyb6g2
Lyxber0tzdczcphbqy8e
Antonio Alfano

Alabama remains the top team in the Rivals.com team rankings. That alone is enough to warrant inclusion on this list, so it’s a bonus that the Tide also saw a committed prospect add a fifth star in defensive tackle Antonio Alfano. A New Jersey-based prospect, Alfano committed to the Crimson Tide back in May over offers from a long list of national powers. His bump in ranking will help Nick Saban’s quest to win his seventh recruiting title in nine years.

ALABAMA 2019 COMMITMENT LIST

5. VIRGINIA TECH

Zfboouczmu7lchjopovm
Ikru6xxekd7k6jy0j3uh
Keshawn King
3STEP

Virginia Tech’s class isn’t exactly chalk full of highly regarded prospects, but there’s still reason for Hokies fans to be pleased. Running back Keshawn King earned his fourth star based on an impressive senior season that saw him rank among the state of Florida’s rushing leaders. Wide receiver Jaden Payoute also made a jump in the rankings, adding a fourth star. Virginia Tech won’t land one of the top classes in the ACC this cycle, but things look better now than they did a week ago. That much is certain.

VIRGINIA TECH 2019 COMMITMENT LIST

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}