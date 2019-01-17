CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Darnell Wright

TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS/SIGNEES: Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame

PROSPECTS TO WATCH: Darnell Wright, Doug Nester

All eyes are, and have been on Darnell Wright, the No. 2 offensive tackle this cycle. The five-star does not say too much about his recruitment and he has not been too active on the recruiting trail, so that makes him that much more intriguing. Tennessee has been viewed as the front-runner for some time now by many close to this. He has really connected with Vols assistant coach, Brian Niedermeyer. West Virginia may be the biggest threat, if there really is one. Georgia and North Carolina are still being considered for an official visit. Doug Nester is committed to Ohio State, but this race looks to be very close between the Buckeyes and Penn State. The four-star thought hard about signing during the early period, but held off and he will be in Columbus this weekend, then in Happy Valley next week. Virginia Tech could still receive an official visit the last weekend, but right now, this looks to be a Big Ten battle.

TEAM TO WATCH: Tennessee