Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the OL rankings
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
The final prospect rankings of the 2019 have been released and Rivals.com continues its release with a position-by-position look at how things shook out. Here, we examine the headlines on a group of talented offensive linemen that will shape the college football landscape for the next few years.
FINAL 2019 RANKINGS: Offensive tackles | Offensive guards | Centers
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Monday: Top 10 revealed
Tuesday: Rivals100 released | Mind of Mike | New Five-Stars
Wednesday: Rivals250 released | Roundtable
Thursday: Position rankings released
TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS/SIGNEES: Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame
Alabama signee Evan Neal took over the top spot at offensive tackle and the Crimson Tide look like to be in line to sign the top group of offensive linemen in 2019. Neal leads a group of five that includes one five-star, three four-stars and a three-star. Amari Kight and Pierce Quick are in-state four-star tackles, Darrian Dalcourt is a four-star interior lineman from Maryland while Tanner Bowles of Kentucky is a three-star that can line up at tackle or guard.
Michigan and Notre Dame have strong classes as well. The Wolverines had a big need up front and they have already inked six offensive linemen. Rivals250 prospects Trente Jones, Trevor Keegan and Nolan Rumler lead the way.
The Fighting Irish have already signed an impressive quartet of offensive linemen. Offensive tackle Quinn Carroll of Minnesota headlines the group as a Rivals100 prospect. Zeke Correll, Andrew Kristofic and John Olmstead are all highly ranked four-star prospects.
PROSPECTS TO WATCH: Darnell Wright, Doug Nester
All eyes are, and have been on Darnell Wright, the No. 2 offensive tackle this cycle. The five-star does not say too much about his recruitment and he has not been too active on the recruiting trail, so that makes him that much more intriguing.
Tennessee has been viewed as the front-runner for some time now by many close to this. He has really connected with Vols assistant coach, Brian Niedermeyer. West Virginia may be the biggest threat, if there really is one. Georgia and North Carolina are still being considered for an official visit.
Doug Nester is committed to Ohio State, but this race looks to be very close between the Buckeyes and Penn State. The four-star thought hard about signing during the early period, but held off and he will be in Columbus this weekend, then in Happy Valley next week. Virginia Tech could still receive an official visit the last weekend, but right now, this looks to be a Big Ten battle.
TEAM TO WATCH: Tennessee
All eyes will be on Tennessee come Feb. 6 because five-star Darnell Wright will announce his decision. Wright, the No. 1 prospect in West Virginia, has been considered a Vols lean for quite some, so Jeremy Pruitt and his staff have done an excellent job of putting their program in position to close strong at this position. Wright will visit West Virginia this weekend and he may or may not take one the weekend of Jan. 25, then Tennessee will host him the final weekend before Signing Day. Tennessee is the team to beat.