The latest set of Rivals.com prospect rankings is here, and with it some tweaks to the team recruiting rankings.

That wasn't good news for Virginia Tech, which saw a couple impactful moves:

• Wide receiver/athlete Tayvion Robinson dropped 11 spots in the Rivals250, from No. 232 to No. 243

• Offensive lineman Bryan Hudson dropped from No. 247 to a four-star outside the Rivals250

• Offensive lineman Jesse Hanson dropped from a 5.8 four-star prospect to a 5.7 three-star prospect.

All told, Virginia Tech's class took a slight hit, going from No. 27 in the country to No. 29. That's hardly the most biting indictment of the class (and indeed, is likely to happen when the vast majority of prospects move down just a few spots to make room for big risers, such as Wake Forest wide receiver commit Nolan Groulx, who went from unranked into the Rivals100).

We've already seen what each of the Hokie commits can do to improve their rankings over the course of their respective senior seasons, with that effort beginning as early as tomorrow evening for some of them.

There are also a few uncommitted VT targets whose eventual commitments will further impact the standings as they are today. However, with a class that shouldn't scratch 20 overall pledges (the maximum counted in the Rivals rankings formula), Virginia Tech coaches and fans should be content - perhaps not satisfied, as they never should be - to bring in what should end up as a "reloading" class that still makes the national rankings.