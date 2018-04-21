CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas makes its stop in Charlotte on Sunday and this is historically one of the best camps each year. This year is no different, as some of the best players in the Carolinas, Georgia, and Virginia will make their way to Nation Ford High School to show off their talents. Here's a look at some of the biggest storylines and predictions heading into Sunday's camp.
Tight race for the receivers
The wide receiver position, led by five-star Georgia commit Jadon Haselwood, is the most talented group heading into Sunday's camp. Haselwood, a tall, quick-twitch receiver, will need to turn in a very solid day to earn that receiver MVP trophy. Rivals250 receiver Khafre Brown is as fast as they come and he is ready to compete. Porter Rooks and Michael Wyman, two 2020 receivers, are looking to steal the spotlight from the upperclassmen and grab that MVP trophy.
Also keep an eye out for Virginia Tech commits Elijah Bowick and JaHad Carter, Wisconsin commit Nolan Groulx and 2020 prospect KeAndre Lambert. All of these receivers should have good days Sunday.
Defensive backs on the cusp
The defensive back group is strong at the top - and deep. Rivals250 prospects Trikweze Bridges, Cam'Ron Kelly and Tayvion Land headline the group, but there is a strong stable of prospects hoping to outshine them. At the safety position, three North Carolina natives will be chasing Bridges. Anthony Harris, out of Havelock High School, and 2020 prospects Cameron Roseman-Sinclair and Maleik Faust are major talents that have the ability to dominate in this setting. Kelly and Land will have to make major statements themselves if they hope to hold off cornerbacks Shyheim Battle, Keontae Jenkins and Duke commits Isaiah Kemp and Tony Davis.
Two quarterbacks should set the pace
Rivals250 quarterback Sam Howell and big time 2020 quarterback Luke Doty should stand out among the other quarterbacks Sunday. Howell, a recent Florida State commitment, has a strong arm and impressive accuracy. A veteran of the camp circuit, he should do well will this very good group of receivers. Doty is still an underclassman, but he plays like one of the older guys. Watching these two guys battle for the quarterback MVP trophy will be a fun matchup.
Defensive line is predictably strong
As always in the Carolinas, the defensive line group is going to be one of the best at the camp. Two top 100 prospects in the 2020 class will draw a lot of attention Sunday. The first is defensive end Desmond Evans out of Sanford (N.C.) Lee County. This long defensive end is exactly what many college coaches are looking for. Jacolbe Cowan will be in attendance as well. His speed and size combination always gives offensive linemen problems.
Underclassman Kedrick Bingley-Jones has been picking up a lot of steam on the recruiting trail and he will certainly generate his own hype Sunday. Look for 2019 prospects C.J. Clark, Terrell Dawkins and Oklahoma commit Derek Green to put on a show as well.
Athletic linebackers aim to change a trend
Linebackers are always at a disadvantage in the camp setting, but some of the most athletic linebackers on the East Coast will be in attendance to try to beat the odds. The highest rated of the group will be Rivals250 prospect Osita Ekwonu. The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day star just took an official visit to Notre Dame last weekend and the Fighting Irish are viewed by many as his leader.
West Virginia commit Lee Kpogba is an impressive athletic specimen and the four-star should thrive in this environment. The Mountaineers have held his commitment since October, but some other schools are sniffing around.
Antoine Sampah, a member of the top 100 for the 2020 class, probably has received more attention than either of these other two linebackers. One of the very best in the 2020 class, Sampah is an ultra-physical linebacker with good range. It will be good to see how he does in this environment.