CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas makes its stop in Charlotte on Sunday and this is historically one of the best camps each year. This year is no different, as some of the best players in the Carolinas, Georgia, and Virginia will make their way to Nation Ford High School to show off their talents. Here's a look at some of the biggest storylines and predictions heading into Sunday's camp.

Tight race for the receivers

Defensive backs on the cusp

Two quarterbacks should set the pace

Rivals250 quarterback Sam Howell and big time 2020 quarterback Luke Doty should stand out among the other quarterbacks Sunday. Howell, a recent Florida State commitment, has a strong arm and impressive accuracy. A veteran of the camp circuit, he should do well will this very good group of receivers. Doty is still an underclassman, but he plays like one of the older guys. Watching these two guys battle for the quarterback MVP trophy will be a fun matchup.

Defensive line is predictably strong

As always in the Carolinas, the defensive line group is going to be one of the best at the camp. Two top 100 prospects in the 2020 class will draw a lot of attention Sunday. The first is defensive end Desmond Evans out of Sanford (N.C.) Lee County. This long defensive end is exactly what many college coaches are looking for. Jacolbe Cowan will be in attendance as well. His speed and size combination always gives offensive linemen problems. Underclassman Kedrick Bingley-Jones has been picking up a lot of steam on the recruiting trail and he will certainly generate his own hype Sunday. Look for 2019 prospects C.J. Clark, Terrell Dawkins and Oklahoma commit Derek Green to put on a show as well.

Athletic linebackers aim to change a trend

