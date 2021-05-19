Rivals Camp Series New Jersey: Top offensive performers

SAYREVILLE, N.J. – Some of the best college football prospects from the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and beyond competed at Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series stop in New Jersey.

Some players handled the competition better than others, rising above the other players to earn position MVP honors and Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge and Rivals Underclassmen Challenge invites.

Here is a look at the top 10 performers on the offensive side of the ball from Sunday’s camp.