PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The final stop of the Rivals Camp Series was Sunday here in New Jersey and plenty of top prospects were in attendance. Here's a recap of some of the top performers at the event – the prospects who earned the Friedman Awards.

BALL HAWK

Humes has had a great offseason so far and his performance on Sunday was his best yet. The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy star allowed no more than two receptions on the day and got his hand on the ball plenty of times. Humes did a nice job staying with receivers as they got into their routes and he closed on the ball while it was in the air with ease. Quarterbacks continuously underestimated his 6-foot-5 wingspan when throwing in his direction. Ohio State will host Humes in early June but he listed Notre Dame, Georgia, Tennessee, Maryland, LSU and Oregon as some of his top schools. *****

BEAST MODE

"Tank "Carrington is a ball of energy in the middle of the defensive line. He is so strong and so quick at the snap that offensive linemen have trouble just slowing him down. Carrington also has a number of different hand techniques he can use to disengage from offensive linemen and get into the backfield. He has shown enough athleticism for teams to consider playing him in the various positions across the defensive line. It's still early in his recruitment but expect Georgia, Florida State, Maryland and Charlotte to come up a lot as the process goes on. *****

PLEASANT SURPRISE

White has always looked like an impressive prospect on paper but he rarely gets challenged so seeing him have success in 1-on-1s on Sunday was a pleasant surprise. White can be a really exciting prospect when he plays with consistency. His length and straight-line speed made it really difficult for defensive backs to keep the ball out of his hands. Quarterbacks routinely found him making catches along the sideline. Keep an eye on Virginia Tech and Maryland in his recruitment. *****

REPEAT WINNER

Willis won the running back MVP award last year and this year he won the Gold Ball Award. Willis is still a very impressive running back prospect with an old-school style and solid receiving skills out of the backfield. He’s a very capable blocker as well. We saw him have a lot of success in the blitz protection drill on Sunday. Willis has the quickness to make defenders miss in the open field and create separation when running routes down the field. Rutgers (June 2), Pittsburgh (June 8) and Michigan (June 23) will host him for official visits next month. *****

TWIN TOWERS

Westphal and Daniels are two of the biggest offensive linemen you’ll see anywhere in the country. Both of them measured in at 6-foot-8 and each weighed north of 320 pounds. Daniels (37.75-inches) edged out Westphal (35.5-inches) with longer arms and they each had a 84-inch wingspan. As for their play, both looked solid in drills but only Westphal participated during the 1-on-1 session. He did a good job getting into his pass set quickly and was mostly able to handle the outside rush. When defenders took an inside route, Westphal had some consistency issues. On the recruiting front, Westphal is taking official visits to Clemson (June 2), Georgia (June 9), Florida (June 16) and Arkansas (June 23). Daniels says the only official visit he has locked in is with Texas (June 23) but trips to Florida State, Miami, Georgia and others are expected to be finalized soon. *****

BUZZWORTHY

It was good to finally get an in-person evaluation of Sanders. He has a great build for a defensive back (6 foot and 182 pounds with a 6-foot-5 wingspan). Sanders isn't too big to be a cornerback or too small to be a safety. He has plenty of muscle mass on his frame at this point as well. He did well in the drills and showed off great footwork, but only took a few reps during the 1-on-1 session. Sanders didn’t disappoint during those reps, but it would’ve been nice to see him compete with more of the top players from the region. Sanders showed off the traits and physical tools to be considered one of the most talented defensive back prospects in the region. Wisconsin (May 30), South Carolina (June 2) and North Carolina (June 11) will host him in the next few weeks. Penn State and Rutgers will likely get official visits as well. He expects to commit on July 30. *****

DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK

It’s great to see a prospect such as McFadden, who fell off the radar for a year or so, show up in a big way at the Rivals Camp on Sunday and push for the MVP award. McFadden has slimmed down (268 pounds) a lot since he burst onto the scene as a freshman with offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Tennessee, Michigan and others. McFadden has dropped a lot of the excess weight he was carrying and he’s a much quicker player but still plays with great intensity and strength. He has the ability to play either guard position, but could be most suited to play center at the next level. Oregon is McFadden's latest offer. *****

RAISED STOCK

Among the really successful receivers on Sunday, Kontosis was very close to the top of the list. He measured in at 6 foot and 182 pounds, and had plenty of strength to break the press coverage. Kontosis showed great quickness off the line of scrimmage and ran strong routes to gain enough separation for quarterbacks to deliver the ball. He's also a pretty advanced route runner, showing off subtle head fakes and quickly throttling up or down to throw defenders off balance. Kontosis proved to be one of the more reliable receivers on the field and made a number of acrobatic catches throughout the day. *****

RAISED STOCK II

Ross is a physically imposing receiver with excellent long speed and solid techniques close to the line of scrimmage. He was one of the best downfield threats in the receiver group on Sunday and quarterbacks had an easy time finding him open on those deep routes. As one of the stronger receivers on the field, Ross was able to muscle defenders out of his way, which really helped him make some hotly contested catches. *****

MR. CONSISTENT