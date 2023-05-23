PISCATAWAY, N.J. The final stop of the Rivals Camp Series was Sunday in New Jersey and the quarterback group was loaded with multi-offer recruits and future stars alike. Here's a recap of a number of the many quarterbacks that made a name for themselves on the day. MORE FROM NEW JERSEY: Friedman Awards | Top plays | MVPs | Rivals Combine Series

The Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt signal caller proved to be as advertised while displaying impressive physical growth, arm talent and accuracy on a day that began with less-than-ideal weather conditions. We were especially impressed with Saunders' ability to hit the deep ball in stride along with his timing and accuracy during the 1-on-1 portion of the camp. Saunders arrived at camp fresh off receiving offers from Miami and Iowa which pushed his total beyond 25. He has a big upcoming visit to Clemson and should the Tigers extend an offer it could very well put them toward the top with Nebraska, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Oregon and others.

Sabb turned in one of the more surprising performances on the day and it wasn't because he outperformed expectations, it was because of his ability to shine as an eighth grader while surrounded by plenty of older quarterback talent. While on the smaller side right now, his arm talent cannot be denied and with a couple of years to grow he likely has some special football in front of him. Look for Sabb to follow in the footsteps of Michael Van Buren and others as a future star for Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances.

Lewis made a name for himself over the weekend first by earning an invite to the Sunday camp via a stellar performance during the QBX portion of the series. Not only did he earn his invite the hard way, he went on to open eyes by showing out on Sunday. The New Jersey native quickly became a player on our radar by displaying a ton of arm talent, great velocity on his throws and delivering a tight catchable spiral on nearly every rep. Lewis has piqued the interest of some regional programs such as Syracuse, but after seeing his upside over the weekend we expect a number of additional programs to enter the mix.

Moran has all of the traits you look for in a highly-recruited quarterback prospect and he put everything he had on display during Sunday's camp. Measuring in at 6-foot-4-plus and 233 pounds, he is the prototype when it comes to the size college coaches look for behind center and with that comes a cannon for an arm which enables him to make every level of throw. The Princeton (N.J.) Hun School product is at the beginning of his recruitment, but if Sunday's performance is any indication of his upside, we expect him to be on the radar of many programs in the not-too-distant future.

