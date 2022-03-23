Rivals Camp Series Charlotte: Teams that should be pleased

NORTH CAROLINA

Tyler Thompson

Sitting in the Tar Heels' back yard, there was little surprise top players mentioned North Carolina, but the list was impressive. Vance Bolyard and Jamaal Jarrett already have UNC in their top schools list, with Markee Anderson and Antonio Cotman taking a deeper look into the program. Another wave of recruits is taking the next steps with the Tar Heels planning upcoming visits, including attending UNC’s spring game. Among those set to visit are Paul Billups and Chris Lawson. A recruit to watch in this group is in-state defensive end Tyler Thompson.

*****

SOUTH CAROLINA

Xzavier McLeod

After seeing big defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod dominate during 1-on-1s, hearing him talk about his recent visit to South Carolina made sense. The Gamecocks are going after high-profile players, and McLeod fits the description. Another weekend visitor in attendance in Columbia was Paul Billups. Billups shared that South Carolina is among the top teams for him right now. Another relationship to watch for is with Markee Anderson. The big guard is liking the pitches from the Gamecocks. One of the big takeaways from the RCS camp for South Carolina was finding out quarterback Jayden Bradford is high on the Gamecocks. The 2024 four-star gunslinger was an elite performer on Sunday and would be a tremendous commitment for the Gamecocks if all works out.

*****

PENN STATE

Jayden Bradford

The Nittany Lions have invaded the state of Virginia, landing four 2023 verbal pledges, and they are working on more from the surrounding region. Paul Billups is a big target for PSU, along with Antonio Cotman. Billups has the Nittany Lions among the teams holding his attention. Cotman shared that Penn State is among the teams he wants to visit this spring and/or summer. Like South Carolina, Penn State is making a push for quarterback Jayden Bradford, as the Nittany Lions are looking for pieces to get back to the Big Ten championship game. Head coach James Franklin has long loved pocket passers that can also create plays with their feet.

*****

VIRGINIA TECH

Lance Williams

The Hokies repeatedly popped up among recruits, with some having Virginia Tech among their favorites or ready to visit to learn more. One player really loving Tech was guard Lance Williams, who listed the Hokies among his favorites. Defensive end Daevin Hobbs was another in attendance that has Tech out in front on his list of schools. Hobbs is planning a trip to Blacksburg for the Hokies' spring game. Class of 2023 receiver Chris Culliver visited the Hokies before attending the camp. If Tech is having visitors on campus, Brody Barnhardt is there - or so it seems. The 2023 safety has a great relationship with Brent Pry and his staff. An underclassman to watch is Virginia defensive end Ari Watford. The 2025 Salem High School talent is still wide open to the process, but he put Virginia Tech among the schools he is interested in going forward.

*****

CLEMSON

Markee Anderson

When talking college football recruiting, the Tigers are sure to be mentioned, and several prospects said they are lining up visits. Clemson is another school building that bond with Markee Anderson. The recruiting bond is also being built with Chris Lawson, which could lead to an offer being extended. A 2023 relationship to watch is with outside linebacker Jaybron Harvey. Harvey is over the 20-offer mark, with Clemson showing interest. Chris Culliver, David Sanders and DJ Geth have spring visits lining up with Clemson. After the standout performances on Sunday, expect more Charlotte campers to pick up offers and interest from Clemson in the coming weeks.

*****