FORT MILL, S.C. – The Rivals Camp Series stop in Charlotte had a nice group of receivers and on Sunday there was recruiting news coming from that group as well. Rivals national recruiting analysts Adam Friedman and John Garcia Jr. have the latest on several names.

Kenyon Alston

Penn State recently hosted the Floridian and the first impression could not have been much better for the rising-junior talent. Alston said the culture and atmosphere at PSU commands his attention, though he also admits it’s very early in the process for him. In-state Florida State has been recruiting him the longest and the Seminoles jumped in after Alston’s stellar junior campaign last fall. From a family perspective, it’s Syracuse’s new coaching staff that goes back the longest with the Orlando native, as his father has known Fran Brown for many years. Alston does not expect to come off the board until next year.

Je'rel Bolder

The Wide Receiver MVP winner from Sunday’s loaded field at the position is fresh off of a visit to Kirby Smart and Georgia, where he very much was impressed by the spring game festivities and time with the coaching staff both before and after the game. The Bulldog offer is not yet in for Bolder, but he says he expects the staff to continue to evaluate him. Those closer to home have of course been much more steady with the rising-senior, who already has June official visits set for Duke, NC State and Virginia. Bolder expects to pick one of the ACC programs pursuing him, barring new offers, before the 2024 season begins.

Elijah Burress

Since committing to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in February, Burress reports solidity to the program to the point he isn’t entertaining many other calls that come in for him. Instead, the NFL legacy recruit is focused on his own self improvement ahead of the 2024 season and helping Marcus Freeman’s program on the recruiting trail as much as he can. Burress will play a part in many targets’ recruitments, but mentioned fellow wide receiver Tanook Hines as one of his top targets.

Dyzier Carter

Carter has already taken plenty of visits but the 2026 Rivals250 standout really enjoyed his trip to Knoxville for the Tennessee spring game. The Vols are hitting the right buttons for the speedy receiver from Virginia but plenty of other programs have caught Carter’s eye as well. Penn State has already hosted him on multiple occasions and South Carolina is supposed to get him on campus soon. A recent offer from Michigan caught Carter’s attention. Rutgers also did a great job with Carter when he was on campus last month.

Malik Clark

Clark, a South Carolina native, is getting the most attention from the Gamecocks, North Carolina, and NC State at this point in the process. He has official visits set for each of them and expects to make his decision after his visit tour is completed. Coach Lonnie Galloway at North Carolina and coach Joker Phillips at NC State have done a really good job with Clark throughout the process and Clark’s bond with first year South Carolina receivers coach Mike Furrey is growing.

Penn State has been the favorite to land Exinor’s commitment for a long time but that might be changing after his visit to Virginia Tech on Saturday. He really liked his latest experience in Blacksburg and was encouraged by what he saw on the field. Michigan State, Maryland and Syracuse are also in the mix and have official visits scheduled but, if things continue the way they’ve been trending, the Hokies could end up with the talented receiver.

Jordon Gidron

Gidron recently visited Duke, Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Clemson and Auburn. At this point in the recruiting process, he has developed strong bonds with Tyler Grisham at Clemson, JaMarcus Shepherd at Alabama, Mike Furrey at South Carolina and Marcus Davis at Auburn. Gidron is aiming to commit at some point next summer.

Myles McAfee