Take a look back at some of the top names to come through the past @RivalsCamp events in the Carolinas, including Harold Landry, Will Grier, Jaire Alexander, Bryce Love & more! ⭐️ 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Ogrdin2n28 — Rivals (@Rivals) April 5, 2019

There will be no stopping the defensive linemen

The Carolinas are known for churning out excellent defensive linemen and that position group will be loaded on Sunday. Four members of the Rivals250 are expected to compete, along with a number of very impressive underclassmen. The group will be led by Rivals250 prospects Jacolbe Cowan, Kedrick Bingley-Jones, Demonte Capehart and Alex Huntley. Capehart is the only commit in the group, having already given his verbal commitment to Clemson. Watch out for underclassmen defensive linemen Jahvaree Ritzie, Zaire Patterson, Keeshawn Silver and a few others. Each already has Power Five offers and will be adding more as the recruiting process moves forward. The top offensive lineman expected to be in attendance is Cooper Mays, a Tennessee native and brother of former five-star Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays. The race for offensive line MVP is wide open because there are a few others that will be competing, and they won’t make it easy for Mays.

WRs will get the best of the DBs

Porter Rooks Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

A rivalry will quickly reveal itself

Some of college football’s most intense rivalries call the Carolinas home. Clemson has defeated South Carolina the last five times they’ve played, and South Carolina won five straight over Clemson before that. The fact that both teams have their spring games on Saturday is sure to be a major topic of discussion on Sunday. It will be interesting to see which spring game in-state recruits choose to go watch. To the north, Mack Brown and his new coaching staff at North Carolina have reignited the Tar Heel faithful and they are going after areas in which NC State has had recent success. NC State isn’t backing down, however, and there have already been some hotly contested recruiting battles. Recruits on both sides, along with Clemson and South Carolina, will be competing on Sunday.



RB from outside the Carolinas will win the MVP award

Chris Tyree Rivals.com

With Rivals100 back Chris Tyree out of Virginia and Rivals250 back Rico Powers out of Georgia making their way to the camp on Sunday, it’s going to be hard for any running back from the Carolinas to take the MVP award. Are one of these two going to run away with the award? Probably not, especially when you factor in national 2021 prospect Evan Pryor. Pryor hails from North Carolina, and he has the experience and skill set to keep the MVP award in the Carolinas. Pryor isn’t the only talented running back who will be in attendance on Sunday. North Carolina commit Elijah Burris will try to bring the MVP award back to the Tar Heel State, and he’ll have the help of other backs such as Ahmani Marshall.

Stars will emerge out of South Carolina

DeMonte Capehart Nick Lucero/Rivals.com