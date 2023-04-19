There were a lot of elite prospects at Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series stop in Atlanta, but several players outperformed their current ranking and deserved to be acknowledged. Here are some of those prospects who are seeing their stock rise. MORE FROM ATLANTA: Rumor Mill | The Friedman Awards | MVPs | Top plays | OL vs. DL | Combine stars

Jerome Bettis, Jr.

Bettis entered the camp as an unrated 2025 prospect, but he made his presence felt right out of the gate by passing the eyeball test and snapping his routes off with precision during the drill portion of the camp. The NFL legacy continued to show out when the 1-on-1 portion of the camp began by proving to be a deep ball threat and making some spectacular catches that left all in attendance wondering how he managed to come up with the ball. Look for Bettis Jr's rating and recruiting stock to make an epic rise in the coming months with a number of programs likely to join Notre Dame, Arkansas, Boston College and Missouri with scholarship offers.

Tomir Bransford

Bransford has an impressive list of offers already but he’s unrated and didn’t seem like a priority for many powerhouse programs. That’s about to change. Shortly after the camp finished he added an offer from Michigan and it looks like his stock is already going up in the eyes of college coaches. At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Bransford showed off excellent lateral agility and had no problem creating separation against linebackers during 1-on-1s. He has an aggressive streak that was obvious during the pass blocking session and it just seemed like he was running as if he was angry.

Tavaris Dice

The class of 2025 offensive tackle is currently unrated but that shouldn't last for long following his performance at Sunday's camp. Measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 279 pounds, Dice moves incredibly well at his size and has a ton of length, which gave defensive lineman fits during 1-on-1s. He plays with great bend, understands leverage and is quick to get his hands on defenders to win the rep. Florida, Maryland, Duke and South Carolina are a few of the programs that have already offered the young offensive lineman, who will likely be part of the four-star conversation moving forward.

Ephraim Dotson

Coming all the way from Texas, Dotson showed why he earned an invitation to Sunday's camp. He’s a very bouncy defensive back with great playing strength and enough height and length to give any receiver problems. Dotson has great energy on the field, and it seemed like he was in position to make a play on almost every pass during the one-on-one session. His offer sheet is pretty barren right now but it’s likely that changes as the spring rolls on.

Jakob Gude

Gude already earned a fourth star via his spectacular performance at Sunday's camp and this likely will not be his last ratings bump. The talented safety was lights out throughout the day and capped his performance with arguably two of the best interceptions we saw during the entire camp. Blessed with the frame of a safety and the coverage skills of a corner, Gude is likely to continue his rise and will be in the RIvals250 conversation during our next rankings meetings. Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Texas and Oregon are just a few of the programs that have offered the fast-rising safety recruit.

Rae'mon Mosby

The 5.5 three-star blew away his ranking en route to Defensive Back MVP honors at the camp. Mosby plays with a chip on his shoulder and doesn't lack confidence as he basically said that he was going to win MVP prior to the camp even starting. Mosby is light on his feet, extremely instinctive, has fluid hips and does a great job of mirroring receivers step for step. Ole Miss, Purdue, North Carolina, Maryland, Duke and Indiana are just a few of the Power Five programs that have offered the talented corner. He is likely to see an uptick in both his rating and recruitment following Sunday's camp showing.

Air Noland

We don’t usually put Rivals250 prospects on the stock up list but Noland was really impressive on Sunday and deserves to be higher in the Rivals250. Ohio State’s quarterback commit has a much more refined and powerful delivery than he did this time last year and he threw with more consistent accuracy. Noland has a really solid build and did a great job displaying his mobility during various drills before 1-on-1s started. Even though he’s a lefty, it didn’t seem like receivers had a hard time catching the balls that were coming their way. This fall it will be interesting to see the improvement he’s made when it comes to quickly dissecting defenses and getting the ball to his receivers when they pop open.

Christian Peterson

The Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake safety entered the camp with an impressive 5.7 three-star rating and following Sunday's camp performance, he has likely entered the four-star conversation come our next rankings release. Peterson is natural in coverage and is capable of playing man coverage on an island or rolling into the box for run support. Sunday's showing left little question as to why more than 30 programs have already offered. Peterson recently narrowed his list to a top eight of North Carolina, Auburn, Louisville, Mississippi State, UCF, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M. His recruitment will likely be highly contested all of the way up until signing day.

Lakhi Roland

Roland committed to Maryland a week ago and it’s easy to see why the Terps were so interested in this defensive back given his performance on Sunday. He caught our attention during the drills portion of the camp because of his crisp footwork, 6-foot frame and wingspan that measured in at 6-foot-3. Once 1-on-1s started, Roland’s speed and instincts took over and he looked very natural while turning in an impressive performance.

Bo Walker