Rivals #ACCPoll: Hokies with a slight bounce back
In the absence of major national polls focused on the Atlantic Coast Conference, Rivals publishers have taken upon ourselves to fill the void.
Welcome to the #ACCPoll. The site covering each team in the league has a vote, and Panther-Lair publisher Chris Peak compiles the rankings each week. Here's the latest edition:
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
1 Wake Forest 220 (12)
2 Pitt 211 (4)
3 NC State 188
4 Clemson 179
5 Louisville 138
6 Virginia 137
7 North Carolina 119
8 Boston College 103
9 Florida State 102
10 Miami 101
11 Virginia Tech 67
12 Syracuse 65
13 Georgia Tech 33
14 Duke 16
The Hokies were expected to - and successfully did - blast Duke. Even though that was strictly in line with expectations, there was a slight rise with Syracuse getting smacked down.
With Miami coming up on the road this weekend (and UVa coming Thanksgiving weekend), the Hokies have a clear chance to move up one spot going into Rivalry Weekend, and a likelihood of being in single-digit numbers in the conference - not ideal! but better where things stand right now - when all is said and done. That'll require an upset or two, though.
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!