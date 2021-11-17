Rivals #ACCPoll: Hokies with a slight bounce back

In the absence of major national polls focused on the Atlantic Coast Conference, Rivals publishers have taken upon ourselves to fill the void. Welcome to the #ACCPoll. The site covering each team in the league has a vote, and Panther-Lair publisher Chris Peak compiles the rankings each week. Here's the latest edition:

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

1 Wake Forest 220 (12) 2 Pitt 211 (4) 3 NC State 188 4 Clemson 179 5 Louisville 138 6 Virginia 137 7 North Carolina 119 8 Boston College 103 9 Florida State 102 10 Miami 101 11 Virginia Tech 67 12 Syracuse 65 13 Georgia Tech 33 14 Duke 16

The Hokies were expected to - and successfully did - blast Duke. Even though that was strictly in line with expectations, there was a slight rise with Syracuse getting smacked down. With Miami coming up on the road this weekend (and UVa coming Thanksgiving weekend), the Hokies have a clear chance to move up one spot going into Rivalry Weekend, and a likelihood of being in single-digit numbers in the conference - not ideal! but better where things stand right now - when all is said and done. That'll require an upset or two, though.