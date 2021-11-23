Rivals #ACCPoll: Hokies will remain near the bottom
In the absence of major national polls focused on the Atlantic Coast Conference, Rivals publishers have taken upon ourselves to fill the void.
Welcome to the #ACCPoll. The site covering each team in the league has a vote, and Panther-Lair publisher Chris Peak compiles the rankings each week. Here's the latest edition:
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
1 Pitt 223 (15)
2 Clemson 196
3 Wake Forest 194 (1)
4 N.C. State 186
5 Louisville 148
6 Virginia 136
7 Florida State 119
8 Miami 117
9 North Carolina 116
10 Boston College 75
11 Virginia Tech 63
12 Syracuse 59
13 Georgia Tech 32
14 Duke 16
The loss to Miami meant that the Hokies not only lost a chance to move up, but the chance to land in the top half of the league is all-but gone, even in the event of a win against Virginia this weekend. Miami climbed up to No. 8 in the league - and it's reasonable to guess that's around where the Orange and Maroon would have been in victory.
There's still a chance to climb with a victory this weekend, though: the Hokies are just 12 points behind BC in the poll, while a win in Charlottesville would see the Hokies finish at worst in a multi-way tie for third in the Coastal, with wins over a couple of the teams (UVa and North Carolina) they'd be tied in the standings with.
