Rivals #ACCPoll: Hokies will remain near the bottom

In the absence of major national polls focused on the Atlantic Coast Conference, Rivals publishers have taken upon ourselves to fill the void.

The loss to Miami meant that the Hokies not only lost a chance to move up, but the chance to land in the top half of the league is all-but gone, even in the event of a win against Virginia this weekend. Miami climbed up to No. 8 in the league - and it's reasonable to guess that's around where the Orange and Maroon would have been in victory.

There's still a chance to climb with a victory this weekend, though: the Hokies are just 12 points behind BC in the poll, while a win in Charlottesville would see the Hokies finish at worst in a multi-way tie for third in the Coastal, with wins over a couple of the teams (UVa and North Carolina) they'd be tied in the standings with.