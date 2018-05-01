Ticker
Rivals 3 Stripe N.J. prospects predict where top players will land

Rob Cassidy, Adam Friedman and Josh Helmholdt
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas hit New Jersey on Sunday and attracted many of the region's top players. Many of the players that participated in the event had predictions on three of the top players in attendance.

Devyn Ford

The pick: Penn State

Why: “I think Devyn will go to Penn State. That’s just a guess.” - Rivals250 DE Adisa Isaac

The pick: Penn State

Why: “I talked with him a little bit at Penn State last weekend. I heard he likes it a lot. I think he’ll go there.” - Rivals250 defensive back Tyler Rudolph

The pick: Virginia Tech

Why: I saw him at the Virginia Tech spring game and I’ve got a feeling it will be Virginia Tech.” – Four-star DB Nyquee Hawkins

The pick: Virginia Tech

Why: “I think Devyn will go to Virginia Tech because it’s like his hometown.” – Class of 2021 defensive back Tony Grimes

Xavier Truss

The pick: Georgia

Why: “I think Xavier will go to Georgia. I’ve seen him posting a lot of stuff about them.” - Isaac

The pick: Penn State

Why: “I think Xavier will go to Penn State. He’s just always over there, but I don’t really know him.” – Class of 2020 running back Jalen Berger

The pick: Penn State

Why: “I would not be surprised it Xavier went to Penn State. They’re getting everybody right now.” – Three-star defensive lineman David Ojabo

The pick: Penn State or Michigan

Why: “He has a lot of options.” – Rudolph

The pick: Penn State

Why: "He was at the spring game when I was there." Four-star OL Saleem Worley

The pick: Penn State

Why: "If Wisconsin had offered him I think would Wisconsin would have been a good fit for him, but I like Penn State for Xavier." - Three-star OT Walter Rouse

Tyler Rudolph

The pick: Penn State

Why: “Tyler has been talking about Penn State to me so I think he’s going to go there.” – Berger

The pick: Penn State or Clemson

Why: “I’m not sure which one. It’s kind of hard right now.” – Hawkins

The pick: Clemson

Why: “That’s where Sheridan Jones just went.” – Grimes

The pick: Penn State

Why: “We’ve talk about Penn State before.” – Rivals250 offensive lineman Xavier Truss

The pick: Penn State

Why: “I think Tyler is probably going to go to Penn State. That's just a guess." - 3-star wide receiver Cornelius Johnson

