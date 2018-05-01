PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas hit New Jersey on Sunday and attracted many of the region's top players. Many of the players that participated in the event had predictions on three of the top players in attendance.
The pick: Penn State
Why: “I think Devyn will go to Penn State. That’s just a guess.” - Rivals250 DE Adisa Isaac
The pick: Penn State
Why: “I talked with him a little bit at Penn State last weekend. I heard he likes it a lot. I think he’ll go there.” - Rivals250 defensive back Tyler Rudolph
The pick: Virginia Tech
Why: I saw him at the Virginia Tech spring game and I’ve got a feeling it will be Virginia Tech.” – Four-star DB Nyquee Hawkins
The pick: Virginia Tech
Why: “I think Devyn will go to Virginia Tech because it’s like his hometown.” – Class of 2021 defensive back Tony Grimes
The pick: Georgia
Why: “I think Xavier will go to Georgia. I’ve seen him posting a lot of stuff about them.” - Isaac
The pick: Penn State
Why: “I think Xavier will go to Penn State. He’s just always over there, but I don’t really know him.” – Class of 2020 running back Jalen Berger
The pick: Penn State
Why: “I would not be surprised it Xavier went to Penn State. They’re getting everybody right now.” – Three-star defensive lineman David Ojabo
The pick: Penn State or Michigan
Why: “He has a lot of options.” – Rudolph
The pick: Penn State
Why: "He was at the spring game when I was there." Four-star OL Saleem Worley
The pick: Penn State
Why: "If Wisconsin had offered him I think would Wisconsin would have been a good fit for him, but I like Penn State for Xavier." - Three-star OT Walter Rouse
The pick: Penn State
Why: “Tyler has been talking about Penn State to me so I think he’s going to go there.” – Berger
The pick: Penn State or Clemson
Why: “I’m not sure which one. It’s kind of hard right now.” – Hawkins
The pick: Clemson
Why: “That’s where Sheridan Jones just went.” – Grimes
The pick: Penn State
Why: “We’ve talk about Penn State before.” – Rivals250 offensive lineman Xavier Truss
The pick: Penn State
Why: “I think Tyler is probably going to go to Penn State. That's just a guess." - 3-star wide receiver Cornelius Johnson