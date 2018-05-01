CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas hit New Jersey on Sunday and attracted many of the region's top players. Many of the players that participated in the event had predictions on three of the top players in attendance. RELATED: Takeaways from New Jersey | Updates | Full Rivals Camps Series schedule

Devyn Ford

The pick: Penn State Why: “I think Devyn will go to Penn State. That’s just a guess.” - Rivals250 DE Adisa Isaac The pick: Penn State Why: “I talked with him a little bit at Penn State last weekend. I heard he likes it a lot. I think he’ll go there.” - Rivals250 defensive back Tyler Rudolph The pick: Virginia Tech Why: I saw him at the Virginia Tech spring game and I’ve got a feeling it will be Virginia Tech.” – Four-star DB Nyquee Hawkins The pick: Virginia Tech Why: “I think Devyn will go to Virginia Tech because it’s like his hometown.” – Class of 2021 defensive back Tony Grimes

Xavier Truss