HokieHaven - Rivals 2020 Preseason All-America team

Rivals 2020 Preseason All-America team
The college football season is in full swing this weekend so with that comes my All American team. An odd one of course with the Big Ten and Pac-12 sitting out and some prominent players choosing to prepare for the NFL Draft, but here it is. Alabama overwhelmingly leads the way with six selections, while Clemson, Oklahoma State, Texas and LSU have two each.
OFFENSE
QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson — Is there really any question here? A Heisman should be in his future.
RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State — It will be hard to match last season but Hubbard has the ability.
RB Travis Etienne, Clemson — Etienne can hurt you in the run game but is also dangerous in the passing game.
WR Devonta Smith, Alabama — Smith is as smooth as they come and stood out even with Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs on the roster.
WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State — Wallace is ready to take over the Big 12 after an injury cut last season short.
TE Kyle Pitts, Florida — It’s a great year around college football at tight end but no one will have a better season than Pitts.
OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama — A surefire first rounder, Leatherwood is the best tackle playing this fall.
OG Deonte Brown, Alabama — Overshadowed a bit on the Alabama line, Brown is a key to the Tide’s run game success.
OC Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma — The best center in the country hands down is the leader of the Sooners offense in many ways.
OG Trey Smith, Tennessee — Smith is living up to the hype out of high school on the inside with the Vols.
OT Sam Cosmi, Texas — Cosmi is battling for a first round grade and should earn it this season.
ATH Jaylen Waddle, Alabama — The most dangerous return man in the country will see his role in the offense grow.
DEFENSE
DE Carlos Barsham, Wake Forest — Haven’t heard of him? Watch him against the best tackles starting this weekend with Clemson.
DT Marvin Wilson, Florida State — Wilson is the dominant leader of the FSU defense and can chase the passer.
DT Darius Stills, West Virginia — An extremely athletic interior lineman, Stills could line up at end as well if needed.
DE Chris Rumph, Duke — Leverage and speed are his game and he flattens around the edge as well as anyone.
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama — Coming off an injury, Moses will show why he was a freak recruit since middle school.
LB Joseph Ossai, Texas — A danger in all aspects at linebacker he’s going to have a huge season.
LB Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech — Ashby lays the wood when he arrives and disrupts the passing game.
CB Derek Stingley, LSU — The best cornerback in the country and he’s only a sophomore.
CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama — Tall, smooth and explosive he can lock down anyone.
S Trevor Moehrig, TCU — He’s so fun to watch and as active as any defender in the country.
S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame — Long and athletic, Hamilton makes everything look effortless.
ATH Jacoby Stevens, LSU — Stevens can play safety, linebacker and even corner if needed.